Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Patna Pirates scored three points in less than 20 seconds to pull off a 40-40 tie against Bengaluru Bulls in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match in Panchkula on Wednesday. Vikas Jaglan was the hero for Patna as he got one tackle and two raid points to save the Pirates from a certain defeat.
Later, Gujarat Fortungiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 33-31 in their final clash of the season. Here are the highlights of the matches on Wednesday:
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
Match 119 | 19 Dec
Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Patna Pirates
Bengaluru Bulls
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
Match 120 | 19 Dec
Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Gujarat WIN
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 33-31 in their final encounter of the season in Panchkula.
Prapanjan Super 10
Prapanjan has been very clinical in his raiding tonight. He claims his 4th Super 10 of this edition for Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Jaipur bridge gap
Two touch plus two all-out and Jaipur have a game on our hands! Ajinkya gets them back in the match with two stunning raids
Jaipur lag behind
Jaipur, who were trailing by seven points at half time, do not have an ideal start to the second half as they see an early all out.
Second half
The second half between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants is underway in Panchkula.
Half time
Gujarat Fortunegiants go into the half-time against Jaipur Pink Panthers with a seven-point lead.
Prapanjan 100 raid points
And with that running hand touch, Prapanjan scores a century of raid points in this year's Pro Kabaddi League season.
Gujarat lead
Sachin walks in for a do-or-die raid and this time, the defence lead by Sandeep pins him down. Gujarat lead 14-8 towards the end of first half.
All out
Ajit Singh walks in for a do-or-die raid as the last Panther on the mat and is unfortunately caught by the Gujarat defence. An early all-out inflicted on Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Gujarat take first point
Gujarat Fortunegiants draw the first blood as they take the first point of the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Gujarat Playing VII
Jaipur playing VII
Second match underway
The second match of the day between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants is underway in Panchkula.
Just in
Anup Kumar announces retirement with immediate effect, drawing curtains to an illustrious 15-year career.
DRAW
What a match! Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls settle for 40-40 draw in Panchkula.
All out
That's the second All out inflicted on Bengaluru Bulls as Patna take crucial lead by a point as the thrilling match is coming to its close.
Super 10
Captain Rohit Kumar with a Super 10 for Bengaluru Bulls. The match is now level at 29-29.
Super 10
That's a super raid and a super raid for Pardeep Narwal of Patna Pirates, who have now taken the lead.
All out
That's a good start by Patna Pirates in the second half as they go inflict an all out on Bengaluru Bulls, levelling the match 21-21.
Second half
The second half of the Pro Kabaddi match between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls is underway with the latter in the lead by nine points.
Half-time
Bengaluru Bulls go into the half-time with a nine-point lead against Patna Pirates in Panchkula. Bengaluru are leading 20-11 against the defending champions.
All out
First all out of the match inflicted on Patna Pirates and with that Bengaluru take a six-point lead towards the half-time.
Raid point
Pawan Sehrawat with smooth jump in their half! Takes a raid point as the score is now level at 11-11.
PAT 9-9 BEN
What a match it has been so far as both Patna and Bengaluru are level at 9-9 at the end of the first ten minutes.
Super tackle
Bengaluru are presented with a super tackle opportunity early in the game and they are successful at it, taking a four point lead over Patna.
Bengaluru draw first blood
Rohit gets a bonus in his opening raid as Bengaluru take the first point of the final day in Panchkula.
Bengaluru Bulls Playing VII
Patna Pirates Playing VII
First match underway
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls underway in Panchkula. This is the final time that these two sides are meeting this season, with Bengaluru eyeing a top spot finish.
Pro Kabaddi LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 matches on Wednesday. Patna Pirates take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match before Jaipur Pink Panthers clash with Gujarat Fortunegiants for the final time. Follow live score and updates here.