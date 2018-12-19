Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Patna Pirates scored three points in less than 20 seconds to pull off a 40-40 tie against Bengaluru Bulls in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match in Panchkula on Wednesday. Vikas Jaglan was the hero for Patna as he got one tackle and two raid points to save the Pirates from a certain defeat.

Later, Gujarat Fortungiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 33-31 in their final clash of the season. Here are the highlights of the matches on Wednesday:

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

FT Match 119 | 19 Dec Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula Patna Pirates 40 40 Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants