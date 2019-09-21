Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: Kabaddi action returns to Jaipur after a hiatus of almost two years and home team Jaipur Pink Panthers will kick it off against Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. A win will see Jaipur Pink Panthers climb above UP Yoddha into the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. After losing just ten matches in their first 49 games in vivo Pro Kabaddi, Gujarat Fortunegiants have already lost 10 out of their 16 matches so far this season and find themselves in a spot of bother in the league table.

When is Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place on September 21, 2019.

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will begin at 7.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be available on Hotstar.