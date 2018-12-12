Pro Kabaddi 2018: Gujarat Fortunegians beat Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans lose to Bengaluru Bulls
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights: Haryana Steelers went down to Gujarat Fortunegiants before Telugu Titans lost to Bengaluru Bulls.
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights: K Prapanjan and Parvesh Bhainswal shone bright to help Gujarat Fortunegiants continue their fine form, registering a comfortable 47-37 win against Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 fixture here on Wednesday. In the second match of the day, hosts Telugu Titans went down 24-37 to Bengaluru Bulls.
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
FT
Match 108 | 12 Dec
Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
Haryana Steelers
37
47
Gujarat Fortunegiants
Gujarat Fortunegiants Won The Match
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls
FT
Match 109 | 12 Dec
Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
Telugu Titans
24
37
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls Won The Match
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants,
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights:
Bengaluru WINS
Hosts Telugu Titans go down 24-37 to Bengaluru Bulls. The home side expected an easy victory but were in for a surprise loss. Top Scorers - Pawan Sehrawat: 13 Points Mahender Singh: 5 Points Harish Naik: 4 Points
All out
That is the second all out inflicted on Telugu Titans today. Looks like the hosts are going in for a loss, much to the displeasure of the home crowd.
Telugu Titans bridging gap
Game getting intense with each passing minute. A two point difference between the two sides as a slick raid by Nilesh and a thumping tackle by Telugu's defence pulls them up 19-21.
All out
The first all out of the match is inflicted on the hosts Telugu Titans, who now trail by three points.
Manoj back on bench
Manoj attacks a bit too hastily, returns to bench as Bengaluru take the first point of the second half.
Second half
The second half of the match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls is underway with the hosts leading by two points.
Half time
Telugu Titans go into the half-time with a two-point lead over visitors Bengaluru Bulls
There's new young lad in our line-up that many fans have been asking about for a longgg time! Can you spot him? 1⃣ Farhad Rahimi 2⃣ Vishal Bhardwaj 3⃣ Rahul Chaudhari 4⃣ Abozar Mighani 5⃣ Mohsen Maghsoudlou 6⃣ Kamal Singh 7⃣ C Manoj Kumar#HYDvBEN#EeRanamMaadhe
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pro Kabaddi matches on Wednesday. First, Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. Later, Telugu Titans clash with Bengaluru Bulls.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online: Following their defeat last night against U.P. Yoddha, Telugu Titans face another stern test against current Zone B leaders Bengaluru Bulls at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday. A victory for the visitors will see them go 13 points clear at the top of the zone standings, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the Playoffs. The two teams last met in Bengaluru Bulls’ home leg where Telugu Titans succumbed to a 34-26 defeat.
Mohsen-Manoj
Mohsen and Manoj work together to make a powerful duo. Telugu Titans continue to lead in the first half.
Mohsen raid
Mohsen's fingers crawl past the midline in a strong raid, but the Bulls claim a point of their own right. Hyderabad continue to lead.
Telugu Titans lead
The match kickstarts with empty raids before Kamal Singh brings the hosts a bonus point before Abozar and Mohsen flip a Bull off the mat. Telugu Titans take a two-point lead at the start of the match.
Second match begins
The second match of the day between hoss Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls is now underway in Vizag.
Toss
Visitors Bengaluru Bulls have won the toss and choose court.
Bengaluru Bulls Playing VII
Telugu Titans Playing VII
Gujarat WINS
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Haryana Steelers 47-37. The side made a comeback in the second half but it was not enough to get them the win.
Next up: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls
Sachin tackle
Great tackle by Sachin Vittala. Gujarat are flying away with the game. The match is coming close to the end.
All out on Gujarat
Monu Goyat gets the remaining two defenders to inflict an all-out on Gujarat. Haryana trail 32-40 with over four minutes to go.
Second all out
Captain Sunil with a strong dash on Parveen to inflict the second all out on Haryana Steelers. And with that, Gujarat have taken a 37-21 lead over Haryana.
Second half
The second half of the match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants is underway in Vizag.
Half time
Haryana Steelers go into the half-time trailing Gujarat Fortunegiants 16-28.
Super Raid
Naveen gets Haryana three points in his Super Raid as they enter the two-digit score. Haryana trail 13-19 now.
Monu Goyat tries to bridge the gap
Monu Goyat gets another two points in his raid but Haryana need to make fewer errors in the defense. The score reads 7-15 in Gujarat's favour.
All out
That's the first all out of the match and it's inflicted on Haryana Steelers. Brilliant start for Gujarat Fortunegiants as they take a nine-point lead with a block by Parvesh
Haryana trail
Not a great start to the match for Haryana. Naveen gets them started with a point. They are trailing by four points at the start of the match.
Gujarat take the first point
Sachin starts off with a bang! He traps Monu Goyat with a running hand touch. Gujarat take the first point of the match.
First match underway
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants is now underway at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
Gujarat Fortunegiants Playing VII
Haryana Steelers Playing VII
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pro Kabaddi matches on Wednesday. First, Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. Later, Telugu Titans clash with Bengaluru Bulls.