Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Live Score Streaming: Haryana looking to end horrid home run on a high

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers take on Dabang Delhi in Sonepat on the first match of the day on Thursday. Haryana Steelers can breath a big sigh of relief after this as it is their last home match. The only way either them of Tamil Thalaivas, the team who had their home leg before Sonepat, can make it to the playoff positions is only if most of the rest of the teams also win one of their home matches. It has happened quite often so Haryana are very much alive even if they lose this one. Dabang Delhi are yet to win a match and will be looking to get as many wins as possible before their home leg starts.