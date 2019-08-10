Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: Fortunegiants aim for strong home leg kick off

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: After suffering consecutive defeats, Gujarat Fortunegiants would like to return winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas, when they kick off their home leg on Saturday. The match will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Fortunegiants started their PKL campaign on a high note by securing three successive wins. However, their performance dipped in the last two outings. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, head into the contest on the back a nail-biting tie against UP Yoddha in their last match.