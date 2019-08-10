Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: Fortunegiants aim for strong home leg kick off

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: After suffering consecutive defeats, Gujarat Fortunegiants would like to return winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas, when they kick off their home leg on Saturday. The match will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.
Fortunegiants started their PKL campaign on a high note by securing three successive wins. However, their performance dipped in the last two outings. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, head into the contest on the back a nail-biting tie against UP Yoddha in their last match.
Match 34 | 10 Aug
EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Fortunegiants trail by 6 points
Despite trailing by 6 points, the EKA Arena rouses in cheer and applauds as Fortunegiants defenders take down Rahul Chaudhari.
GUJ 10 : CHE 15 (1st Half)
Tamil Thalaivas go into the break with a healthy 5-point lead. Ajay Thakur makes the difference as both the teams go into the break with the scoreline reading GUJ 10 : CHE 15
TOP PERFORMERS OF THE FIRST HALF:
1. Ajay Thakur - 6 Points
2. Sachin Tanwar - 4 Points
3. Shabeer Bappu - 3 Points
Thalaivas have taken a lead
Another successful raid by Ajay Thakur. It was the first high-flying action of the night. Thakur manages to get two touches before jumping over Parvesh Bhainswal. The Thalaivas have taken a lead.
16' Ajay Thakur doing his job
Ajay Thakur levels things up for Tamil Thalivas. Going into the opponent's den for the do-or-die raid, Thakur manages to touch a defender and earns a point for his side.
13' Strong tackle by Mohit Chhillar
A strong tackle by Mohit Chhillar and Harmanjit Singh fails to return to the other side of the mat in a do-or-die raid. Thalaivas are making a comeback as they narrow the lead by one point.
8' Ajay Thakur in a do-or-die raid
With less than 10 minutes to go in the first half, the Fortunegiants are leading by two points. However, the hosts need to watch out for Ajay Thakur as he gets ready for his raid. The Thalaivas skipper barges into the Gujarat defence and the home side gets the better of him.
Fortunegiants earn the first point of the match
Gujarat Fortunegiants earn the first point of the match as Mohit Chhillar gifts the hosts an easy point.
Starting sevens
GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS : Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Harmanjit Singh, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit
TAMIL THALAIVAS : Ajay Thakur (C), Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu, Rahul Chaudhari, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalivas. The Fortunegiants are coming into the match on the back of two defeats and would aim to start their home leg on a strong note. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, head into the contest on the back a nail-biting tie against UP Yoddha in their last match.