Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming Online, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Live Score: Gujarat Fortunegiants would like to return winning ways when they lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday. The match will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The Fortunegiants enter the contest on the back of three successive defeats. Thalaivas, on the other hand, would head into the match on the back a nail-biting tie against UP Yoddha in their last match.

Advertising

In the second match of the night, Puneri Paltan will aim for their third successive victory and topple Dabang Delhi KC from the top spot. Both the sides will go in the contest after winning their previous encounters and will settle for nothing less than another victory.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will take place on August 10, 2019.

Advertising

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at 7.30pm on Saturday. It will be followed by the second match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC?

The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.