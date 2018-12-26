Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Gujarat 28-23 Patna in second half

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: Patna Pirates take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in an Inter-Zone Wildcard Match on Wednesday at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The defending champions need a win or a tie to seal the final Playoffs spot from Zone B. While Gujarat Fortunegiants are assured of the top spot in Zone A, Patna Pirates will want a favourable result in their final league game to be guaranteed of qualification without having to wait for the result of U.P. Yoddha’s next match.

In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors clash with Bengaluru Bulls. Follow live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi matches here: