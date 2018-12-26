Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Gujarat 28-23 Patna in second halfhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/gujarat-fortunegiants-vs-patna-pirates-bengal-warriors-vs-bengaluru-bulls-live-score-streaming-5510579/
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Gujarat 28-23 Patna in second half
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Live Match Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Fortunegiants clash with Patna Pirates before Bengal Warriors take on Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: Patna Pirates take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in an Inter-Zone Wildcard Match on Wednesday at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The defending champions need a win or a tie to seal the final Playoffs spot from Zone B. While Gujarat Fortunegiants are assured of the top spot in Zone A, Patna Pirates will want a favourable result in their final league game to be guaranteed of qualification without having to wait for the result of U.P. Yoddha’s next match.
In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors clash with Bengaluru Bulls. Follow live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi matches here:
Defending champions Patna Pirates fail to book playoffs spot as they go down 37-29 to Gujarat Fortunegiants, who were already assured of the spot in playoffs. Lalit Chaudhary's Super Tackle on Pardeep Narwal sealed the game for Gujarat
Lalit Chaudhary scores his maiden raid point but Patna take a three-point lead at the start of the match. The score reads 6-3 in Patna's favour. Remember, defending champions Patna are hoping for a win to seal their playoffs chances. Gujarat, on the other hand, are already assured of a spot.
Match underway
First match of the day is now underway in Kolkata. Gujarat Fortunegiants' Pardeep Narwal takes the first point of the match against Patna Pirates.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates and later hosts Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls. Stay tuned for live score and updates.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online: Bengaluru Bulls visit Kolkata to take on second-placed Bengal Warriors at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium. Despite being at the top of their zone, Bengaluru Bulls have lost both their previous fixtures against Bengal Warriors this season and will be looking to avoid a season sweep while consolidating the top spot in Zone B. The two teams last met in Bengaluru Bulls’ home leg where a 17-point performance from Maninder Singh helped Bengal Warriors win 44-37.
Bengaluru Bulls Playing VII
Bengal Warriors Playing VII
Patna LOSE
Defending champions Patna Pirates fail to book playoffs spot as they go down 37-29 to Gujarat Fortunegiants, who were already assured of the spot in playoffs. Lalit Chaudhary's Super Tackle on Pardeep Narwal sealed the game for Gujarat
Rohit Gulia Super 10
Pardeep's Super 10 is followed by Rohit Gulia of Gujarat Fortunegiants. This match continues to get exciting.
Pardeep Narwal Super 10
Pardeep Narwal gets his 15th Super 10 for the legend as the match is nearing towards its end with Gujarat leading by three points. Trouble for Patna.
Gujarat take four consecutive points
Ajay Kumar is on a roll, Gujarat are running with the lead as they take four consecutive points to get the scoreline to read 19-15 in their favour.
Patna level
Patna Pirates take the first point of the second half, levelling the match at 13-13 as Vijay wins the do-or-die raid.
Second half
Second half action resumes in Kolkata between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates.
Half-time
Gujarat Fortunegiants go into the half-time with the lead of just a point in a closely contested match against Patna Pirates.
Gujarat take slight lead
From 9-9, the two teams carried a careful game forward to make it 12-12, before Gujarat took a one-point lead closing in at the half-time.
Match level
Rohit Gulia makes an escape to trap Vikas Kale as the match is now level at 9-9 with seven minutes left of the first half of the match.
Gujarat bridge gap
Vikas Jaglan shines in defending even though Gujarat Fortunegiants bridge the gap between the two sides to just one point.
Patna lead
Lalit Chaudhary scores his maiden raid point but Patna take a three-point lead at the start of the match. The score reads 6-3 in Patna's favour. Remember, defending champions Patna are hoping for a win to seal their playoffs chances. Gujarat, on the other hand, are already assured of a spot.
Match underway
First match of the day is now underway in Kolkata. Gujarat Fortunegiants' Pardeep Narwal takes the first point of the match against Patna Pirates.
Gujarat Fortunegiants Playing VII
Patna Pirates Playing VII
Pro Kabaddi LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates and later hosts Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls. Stay tuned for live score and updates.