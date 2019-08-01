Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Live Score: GUJ 11-14 DEL

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Live Score Online: Two high-flying teams, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi, will clash on the penultimate day of the Mumbai leg of the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Thursday. This is the only match of the day.

Last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants have made a strong start to the season, having won their first two matches. Dabang Delhi have also made an equally formidable start, having won their first three matches to currently be joint table-toppers.

VS Match 20 | 01 Aug DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai Gujarat Fortunegiants 11 14 Dabang Delhi K.C.