Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Live Score: GUJ 11-14 DEL

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Live Score Online: Two high-flying teams, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi, will clash on the penultimate day of the Mumbai leg of the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Thursday. This is the only match of the day.
Last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants have made a strong start to the season, having won their first two matches. Dabang Delhi have also made an equally formidable start, having won their first three matches to currently be joint table-toppers.
VS
Match 20 | 01 Aug
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Gujarat Fortunegiants
11
14
Half time
So, the Dabangs lead 14-11 at the break. They were 4-8 down around the halfway point in the half. Young Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit the most impactful players in this half for them.
Another 2 points for Delhi
What an amazing turnaround in this match! With less than a minute left in the half, it is Delhi who draw even further ahead. Chandran Ranjit the man of the moment for them.
Scores are level
Excellent comeback from Delhi as they draw the scores level at 9-9. And now draw ahead! They were behind 8-4. They have now drawn ahead and are actually looking to go into the interval in the lead. They have effected the first ALL OUT of the match to go 2 points clear now. 12-10 to them.
Dabangs hit back
Gujarat's corner defender hands a point to the raider in a do-or-die raid for Delhi. GB More then gets a bonus point as Delhi ensure they do not fall too far behind.
Delhi strike
Delhi get their first raid point. Then they get a tackle point as Sachin fails to return to his half. After going back in the opening passage, they are looking to make a comeback.
Strong start from Gujarat
Gujarat start with a spate pf bonus points. They then get a tackle point as Delhi still look to register their first raid points of the day.
Toss
Dabang Delhi K.C. have won the toss and invited Gujarat Fortune Giants to raid first.
Points table
There is a lot at stake today. Whoever wins could rise to the top of the table. And the teams are out. Action set to start in another few minutes.
How the benches look
Gujarat Fortunegiants - Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Sonu, Amit Kharb, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi, Vinod Kumar
Delhi Dabangs - Sumit Kumar, Anil Kumar, Sombir, Balram, Meraj Sheykh
Starting sevens
GUJARAT FORTUNE GIANTS - Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit, GB More, Sachin and Rohit Gulia.
DABANG DELHI K.C. - Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Ravinder Pahal, Saeid Ghaffari, Chandran Ranjit and Vishal Mane