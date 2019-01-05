Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Final Live Streaming, PKL Season 6 Final: When and where to watch PKL final?

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Final Live Score Streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Final Live Score Streaming Online: Previous season’s runner-up Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the finals of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru Bulls had advanced to the finals after defeating Gujarat by 12 points in the first qualifier. Gujarat, on the other hand, secured a 38-31 win over UP Yoddha in the second qualifier on Thursday.

Gujarat and Bengaluru have met thrice with both the sides winning a game each and one ending in a tie. All eyes will be on Sachin Tanwar, who played a crucial role when Gujarat took on UP in the second qualifier. Tanwar, who has been consistent throughout the season, clinched 10 raid points on Thursday. Bengaluru, on the other hand, would march into the summit clash with boosted spirit after defeating their opponent earlier this week.

When is the PKL final between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls?

The PKL final match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on Saturday, January 5, 2018.

Where is the PKL final between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls?

The PKL final match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the PKL final between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The PKL final match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL final between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls?

The PKL final match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. It will also be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi

How do I watch online live streaming of PKL final between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls?

PKL final between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.