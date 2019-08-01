Gujarat Fortunegiants continue winning spree

Toggle Menu
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi KC 31-26 to continue their winning streak. This was Dabang Delhi's first loss in their fourth game.

Led by strong performance of raiding duo Rohit Gulia and GB More, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi KC 31-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here on Thursday.

More delivered a critical all-round performance picking 9 points, supporting both in offence and defence, while Gulia grabbed 7 points to help his team remain unbeaten in the league.

Naveen Kumar continued his rich form and notched another Super 10 to lead the raiding department in the league with 42 points from 4 matches. Naveen scored a raid in the 6 th minute as Dabang trailed 2-6.

Parvesh Bhainswal made a strong tackle to send Naveen to the bench in the 9th minute as Gujarat led 7-4. Delhi came back strongly to level the match at 9-9 after 16 minutes. Delhi inflicted an all-out in the 18 th minute to take the lead and after the first half, Delhi led 14-11.

In the second half, Gulia got into the act as he scored 3 quick raid points as Gujarat leveled the match 16-16 after 24 minutes. He then made a two-point raid to give Gujarat 19-18 lead.

Gujarat then inflicted an all-out in the 33rd minute to lead 25-20 and then held on till the end to emerge victorious.

