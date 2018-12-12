Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Haryana Steelers 47-37

K Prapanjan and Parvesh Bhainswal shone bright to help Gujarat Fortunegiants continue their fine form, registering a comfortable 47-37 win against Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 fixture in Vizag on Wednesday. Later, hosts Telugu Titans went down 24-37 to Bengaluru Bulls.

The raiding duo of Prapanjan and Sachin led the charge for Gujarat and both achieved a super 10 each to score 22 points. Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar led the defence for Gujarat and contained Haryana raiders throughout the match at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana Steelers with 11 points but couldn’t save the team from being knockout of the play-off race.

Prapanjan kickstarted the proceedings for Gujarat with a two-point raid in the second minute as they led 4-1.

Haryana crumbled under Gujarat’s quick start and suffered an all out as early as the 4th minute.

Monu tried to restore some parity in the first half with a couple of good raids. However, Gujarat led 18-9 after 10 minutes of play.

Naveen made a super raid in the 12th minute to help Haryana reduce the deficit to seven points and trailed 12-19.

But the raiding duo of Prapanjan and Sachin were relentless in the first half. Gujarat’s defence joined the scoring with a super tackle in the 18th minute. At the end of the first half, Gujarat Fortunegiants enjoyed a 12-point lead.

Haryana Steelers defence struggled in the first half as they scored just two tackle points.

Gujarat made a two-point raid in the 27th minute to extend their lead to 32-19. They inflicted another all out in the 29th minute to lead 36-20.

The last 10 minutes were more about Haryana Steelers reducing the margin of defeat.

Vikas Kandola made a two-point raid in the 35th minute as Haryana trailed 27-40.

Monu then made a two-point raid as Steelers inflicted an all out in the 36th minute to reduce the deficit further by eight points.