Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: Winner of Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls to take home Rs 3 crore

Pro Kabaddi Season VI has reached its culmination, with the grand finale scheduled on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in Mumbai. Last season’s runner ups Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Season 2 runner ups Bengaluru Bulls for their maiden title in Pro Kabaddi 2018.

Table toppers of Zone B Bengaluru Bulls sealed their position in the finals when they beat Gujarat FortuneGiants in the first qualifier with a 41-29 victory. Gujarat fought back in the second qualifier to beat UP Yoddha to set up the title clash.

The summit clash of the season will be followed up with prize ceremony with the winners taking home Rs 3 crore, runners up claiming Rs 1.80 crore. The most valuable player of the season is going to take home Rs 15 lakh, followed by Rs 10 lakh for the best raider. Here are all the details ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final:

Team Awards

Winner – Rs 300 lakh

Runners Up – Rs 180 lakh

Third Place – Rs 120 lakh

Fourth Place – Rs 80 lakh

Fifth Place – Rs 35 lakh

Sixth Place – Rs 35 lakh

Individual Awards

MVP – Rs 15 lakh

Best Raider – Rs 10 lakh

Ace Defender of the Tournament – Rs 10 lakh

Sports Debutant of the Season – Rs 8 lakh

Best Referee Female – Rs 3.5 lakh

Best Referee Male – Rs 3.5 lakh

Gujarat will have their hopes pinned on star raider Sachin Tanwar, who has been consistent through the campaign. For the southern side, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (260 points) and skipper Rohit Kumar (170 points) will have their task cut out against a strong Gujarat defence.