Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: Gujarat Fortunegiants’ road to final against Bengaluru Bulls

The sixth season of Pro Kabaddi is one match away from deciding their new winner as last year’s runners-up Gujarat Fortunegiants clash with Bengaluru Bulls in the summit clash on Saturday. Gujarat went through two Qualifiers to book their spot for the second consecutive time in the finals. Here is how Gujarat Fortunegiants fared in their journey to the final of Pro Kabaddi 2018:

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Road to final

A consistent Gujarat Fortunegiants finished top of Zone A for the second season in succession, thanks to the depth in their raiding and tackling departments. After managing just four points in their first two games, they went on a nine-match unbeaten streak which finally came to an end against Dabang Delhi. Gujarat went into the Playoffs on the back of a six-match winning streak in their final league fixtures.

The side lost just three matches in the league stages this season, which were not in back-to-back games. They managed to dominate their Inter Zone fixtures by not slipping to a loss in any of them. They also won points in all but one game this season.

The team’s best performance of the season came against Patna Pirates, delivering a solid win by 18 points, thanks to Parvesh Bhainswal’s eight-tackle-points effort, the best individual performance by one of their defenders this season.

Gujarat’s six-game winning streak came to an end when they met finalists Bengaluru Bulls in Qualifier 1, going down 41-29 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi. Gujarat then halted UP Yoddha’s eight-match winning streak to beat them 38-31 in the second qualifier (virtual semifinal) and enter the final of the season. The final of Pro Kabaddi 2018 is set to be a clash between Zone toppers.