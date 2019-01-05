Pro Kabaddi Final Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru 19-21 Gujarat in second half

Pro Kabaddi Final Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Final Live Score Streaming Online: Bengaluru Bulls play Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 final at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Bengaluru Bulls come into the contest on the back of a confident 41-29 victory against Gujarat Fortunegiants in Qualifier 1 which saw them become the first team to seal a berth in the final. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, had to fight their way through a determined U.P. Yoddha unit in Qualifier 2 to make a place in the final.
Bengaluru will derive confidence from winning their last encounter against Gujarat, who have never lost back-to-back matches to any team in all of Season 6. Here are the live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi 2018-19 final between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Final | 05 Jan
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Bonus point
Pawan gets back with a touch point and try to bridge the gap between the two sides. The score reads 15-20
Gujarat lead
Parvesh locks both the ankles of Rohit as Gujarat stretch their lead to four points. Gujarat leading 18-12.
Ruturaj strong ankle hold
Ruturaj with a strong double ankle hold on Pawan to give Gujarat another point at the start of the second half
Second half
The second half of the Pro Kabaddi FINAL is underway in Mumbai. Will Bengaluru make a comeback?
Half time
Despite a confident start, Bengaluru Bulls falter and go into the half time trailing Gujarat Fortunegiants 9-16.
All out
Bengaluru Bulls walking out of the mat as they succumb to their first all-out by Gujarat Fortunegiants in the final. With that, Gujarat take a six-point lead.
6-6
What a thrilling start to the final of the sixth season. From 3-3, the finalists take it to 6-6 at the end of the first ten minutes.
Level
Pawan Sehrawat blows across the Giants' court with such confidence, bringing a point and a revival for the Bulls, but Prapanjan takes it right back in his do-or-die raid with a hand touch.
Bulls take the first point
A positive start for Bengaluru Bulls as they take the first point of the final match.
Match underway
Pro Kabaddi FINAL between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants is underway in Mumbai
Toss
Bengaluru Bulls have won the toss and have chosen court.
Gujarat Fortunegiants Playing VII
Bengaluru Playing VII
Pro Kabaddi LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi 2018-19 final between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants. The two sides fight for their first title. Both sides have been previous finalists but one of them will go home today with the title. Follow live score and updates here.