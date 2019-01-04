Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: Bengaluru Bulls’ road to final against Gujarat Fortunegiants

The sixth season of Pro Kabaddi is one match away from deciding their new winner as Bengaluru Bulls clash with last season’s runner-up Gujarat Fortunegiants in the summit clash on Saturday. The two sides clashed this week itself in the Qualifier 1 with Bengaluru winning and booking final spot directly. The two finalists have played thrice before with both sides winning a game each and one ending in a tie. Here is how Bengaluru’s journey till the final went this season:

Bengaluru Bulls: Road to final

Bengaluru Bulls made good use of their strength in raiding department to become the first team to qualify for the Playoffs from Zone B. Relying on their raiding trio of captain Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Kashiling Adake, the Bulls were at the helm of the Zone B standings for most of the season.

They, however, had to wait for their last group match to ensure that they finished top and booked their place in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Playoffs against Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Playoffs.

Bengaluru Bulls faced seven defeats this season, but managed to make a comeback almost immediately in the next game, having lost only one back-to-back game. To make qualification for the Playoffs easier, the Bulls ensured that even though they couldn’t win all of their Inter-Zone fixtures, they returned with at least a point each.

In fact, Bengaluru Bulls have returned at least a point out of all their fixtures this campaign by taking their games down to the wire and ensuring that the margins of all their defeats were minimal. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat finished as the highest scoring raider from the league stages in their ranks.

Their best performance in the league stages of the season came during their 16-point victory over Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby.

Rohit Kumar-led Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat by 12 points in the first qualifier to directly book a place in the summit clash. Rohit Kumar scored 11 points, including a High 5, and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat returned 13 raid points, to help them beat Gujarat Fortunegiants by a scoreline of 41-29.