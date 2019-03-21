Toggle Menu
Denmark’s badminton player Joachim Persson banned over betting violations

Joachim Persson has been suspended for 18 months after breaching the sport's code of conduct in relation to betting and irregular match results, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday.

Danish badminton player Joachim Persson has been suspended for 18 months after breaching the sport’s code of conduct in relation to betting and irregular match results, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday.

The former world number six was found guilty of four code violations, including failing to report an approach to engage in conduct that would violate the sport’s betting rules.

The 35-year-old was also charged with not cooperating with a BWF investigation and not fully disclosing information formally requested by the governing body.

Persson has been banned from playing in tournaments as well as performing any administrative functions in the sport.

He was also ordered to pay the BWF $4,500 in costs.

