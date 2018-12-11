Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: UP Yoddha, U Mumba record wins

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: In the second match of the day, Telugu Titans take on U.P. Yoddha at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Tuesday. The home side will hope for a third successive victory at home as they are in touching distance of second-placed Patna Pirates in Zone B.

The teams last met in Greater Noida and played out a thrilling 26-26 tie. Right-Corners Abozar Mohajermighani and Nitesh Kumar both returned 4 tackle points each. Rahul Chaudhari has been Telugu Titans’ leading point scorer this season, managing to score 123 raid points in 16 outings so far while Nitesh Kumar has had a stellar campaign for U.P. Yoddha in Season 6.

FT Match 107 | 11 Dec Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag Telugu Titans 20 27 U.P. Yoddha U.P. Yoddha Won The Match