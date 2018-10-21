Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors kick off Inter-Zone Challenge week

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Chennai: Bengal Warriors (Blue Orange) players in action (Source: PTI) Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Chennai: Bengal Warriors (Blue Orange) players in action (Source: PTI)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Dabang Delhi take on Bengal Warriors at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. Dabang Delhi lost in a close contest against Haryana Steelers, ending their unbeaten start to the campaign. They will look to bounce back and end Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten start to Season 6 in return. Bengal Warriors played out a nail-biting tie against U.P. Yoddha in their last match.

Later in the day, hosts Puneri Paltan take on Bengaluru Bulls. Follow live score and updates here as the Inter-Zone Challenge week kicks off.