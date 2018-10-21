Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors kick off Inter-Zone Challenge week

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Dabang Delhi take on Bengal Warriors at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. Dabang Delhi lost in a close contest against Haryana Steelers, ending their unbeaten start to the campaign. They will look to bounce back and end Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten start to Season 6 in return. Bengal Warriors played out a nail-biting tie against U.P. Yoddha in their last match.
Later in the day, hosts Puneri Paltan take on Bengaluru Bulls. Follow live score and updates here as the Inter-Zone Challenge week kicks off.
With 11 tackle points in three matches this season, including two Super Tackles, right corner Ravinder Pahal has had a strong start to the campaign and Dabang Delhi will hope he can continue this form when they take on the excellent raiding unit of Bengal Warriors. Maninder Singh scored an astonishing 14 raid points in the second half of his team’s match against UP Yoddha as his team climbed back from a 7-point deficit to earn a draw.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi matches taking place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. First, Dabang Delhi take on Bengal Warriors before hosts Puneri Paltan clash against Bengaluru Bulls.