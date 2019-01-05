Bengaluru Bulls win maiden Pro Kabaddi title, defeat Gujarat Fortunegiants in the final

Bengaluru Bulls won their maiden Pro Kabaddi title on Saturday as they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in a thrilling final of the sixth season. The Bulls made a brilliant comeback to beat Gujarat for the second consecutive time and lift the trophy.

Advertising

Bengaluru’s Pawan Sehrawat was the star of the night as he collected 22 points from 25 raids. Gujarat Fortunegiants finish runners-up for the secoind straight year.

Victory is always a confetti-filled blur. It hides the many years of dreams & hard work. Bravo @BengaluruBulls The dream is now reality. Time for Bengaluru to celebrate their hometown heroes @ProKabaddi #vivoprokabaddifinal #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/aUiQSGGPxu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 5 January 2019

Bengaluru started well, taking the first point of the tournament final clash. However, Gujarat gave a tough competition to take the lead, inflicting an all out in the first half. The match began on a strong note as both the sides kept the game level at 3-3, before taking it to 7-7.

Sachin got a Super 10 and Gujarat were in the contention of the title till the final few minutes but fell short in front of Sehrawat.

More to follow