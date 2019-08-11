Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: Super Sunday in Ahmedabad kicks off with a tantalizing affair, as reigning champions and in-form Bengaluru Bulls go to battle against Haryana Steelers at the EKA Arena by TransStadia. Haryana Steelers are coming off an impressive display against Patna Pirates where their defence had an outstanding night.

Advertising

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants’ second home leg match sees them clashing with Telugu Titans. Gujarat Fortunegiants faced a narrow defeat in their previous game against Tamil Thalaivas and will be itching to get winning momentum for the rest of their home leg. Telugu Titans turned around a series of early losses by tying their game against U.P. Yoddha but lost their previous match to Bengaluru Bulls.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans will take place on August 11, 2019.

Advertising

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers will be played at 7.30pm on Sunday. It will be followed by the second match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans at 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans ?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans ?

The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.