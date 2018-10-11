Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengaluru Bulls hand Tamil Thalaivas third consecutive defeat, U Mumba rally to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

The match was an even contest until the end of the first 10 minutes. (PTI Photo)

Pawan Kumar raided 20 points on his own as Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a convincing 48-37 over Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan had to be helped off the mat shortly after the second half began due to an injury but he had already done the damage by then.

The match was an even contest until the end of the first 10 minutes. Pawan then did a five-point raid and the Thalaivas never really recovered from that. Ajay Thakur scpred 20 off the 37 raid points on his own. Tamil Thalaivas defence let them down massively as they scored just five tackle points in the match.

Kashiling Adake, who reached the milestone of scoring 500 raid points in PKL, contributed 9 points in a match that turned to be a Bulls Gala Budhwara for the team from Bengaluru.

This was the third consecutive loss for the Thalaivas.

U Mumba bounce back to beat Pink Panthers

PTI: U Mumba made a strong comeback to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32 in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI here Wednesday.

Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points for U Mumba and was their star performer. He was ably supported by Rohit Baliyan who chipped with seven raid points.

It was a disappointing first game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they squandered a healthy first half advantage. Anup Kumar had a quiet match as he scored just four points and Deepak Hooda too disappointed with just two points.

The first half was a story of U Mumba’s attack versus Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence. While U Mumba scored eight raid points, they could muster just three tackle points. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile had just two raid points but seven tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers started off brightly and led 7-2 after six minutes. Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the next minute as U Mumba trailed 4-7.

Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted the first all out of the match in 9th minute to lead 11-5.

