‘Amazing turnaround without Maninder’: Twitter reacts as Bengal Warriors win PKL title

Bengal Warriors won the first ever Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title by beating Dabang Delhi in the final in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Bengal team were trailing 3-11 at one stage in the match. Playing without their captain Maninder Singh on the big day, they side showed gumption to take the lead in the second half and finally win the final by a 39-34 margin.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who was leading the Bengal Warriors in Maninder’s absence, was named the Man of the Match in the final.

With this, Bengal Warriors have maintained their undefeated streak against Dabang Delhi this season. They tied the first match 30-30 and defeated the team from the capital 42-33 in the second leg.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Bengal Warriors’ comeback win in the final:

Bengal Warriors carry Maninder Singh on their shoulders for carrying them to the semi-finals. Champion in season one. Big inury ruled him out for next three seasons. Now he is a champion again. Redemption is Bengali sweet for him#ProKabaddiFinal #DELvKOl pic.twitter.com/kV5i8Dz6KY — Kaushal Shukla (@KasualShukla) October 19, 2019

Credit where it’s due, BC Ramesh is one of the best coaches in the Indian Kabaddi circuit. Advertising First guided the Bengaluru Bulls to the title in season 6, and now has coached the @BengalWarriors to their first-ever @ProKabaddi title. #ProKabaddiFinal #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/ZOYH992K6s — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) October 19, 2019

BC Ramesh won with the bulls last year and this time, it’s with the warriors. Unbelievable 👌👌#ProKabaddiFinal — srikrishna 🏏 (@1998Srikrishna) October 19, 2019

Well played @DabangDelhiKC too Well result weren’t in favour of you but chin up guy well played brilliant through out the league. Many positivity to take

Naveen kumar you are star.I saw u crying chin up men u were awesome.Actually u were d reason y delhi is in final.@ProKabaddi — Swagat sarangi🇮🇳 (@Swagatsarangi07) October 19, 2019

This is the first time Bengal Warriors have won the PKL title.