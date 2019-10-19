Toggle Menu
‘Amazing turnaround without Maninder’: Twitter reacts as Bengal Warriors win PKL titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/bengal-warriors-win-pkl-title-twitter-reactions-6077942/

‘Amazing turnaround without Maninder’: Twitter reacts as Bengal Warriors win PKL title

Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the PKL final on Saturday. Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who was leading the Bengal Warriors in Maninder Singh's absence, was named the Man of the Match

Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the PKL final on Saturday (Twitter/Bengal Warriors)

Bengal Warriors won the first ever Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title by beating Dabang Delhi in the final in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Bengal team were trailing 3-11 at one stage in the match. Playing without their captain Maninder Singh on the big day, they side showed gumption to take the lead in the second half and finally win the final by a 39-34 margin.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who was leading the Bengal Warriors in Maninder’s absence, was named the Man of the Match in the final.

With this, Bengal Warriors have maintained their undefeated streak against Dabang Delhi this season. They tied the first match 30-30 and defeated the team from the capital 42-33 in the second leg.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Bengal Warriors’ comeback win in the final:

This is the first time Bengal Warriors have won the PKL title.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android