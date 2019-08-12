Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming Online, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score: After victory over Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday, Telugu Titans will aim for a similar result against Bengal Warriors.

Pro Kabaddi PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: Bengal Warriors take on Telugu Titans on Monday

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: After their maiden win of the Season 7 campaign against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday, Telugu Titans have no time to rest as they face Bengal Warriors at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. Bengal Warriors also won their previous encounter against U Mumba and, just like Telugu Titans, will be hoping to win their second game on the trot. This fixture has the unique distinction of being the most tied fixture in the tournament’s history.

Later, Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha, who have won just one of their opening six matches and will be eager to get another victory under their belt after a winless run of three games that featured two ties and a loss. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, were edged out by Haryana Steelers in their previous game and will be keen to bounce back quickly.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls will take place on August 12, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans will be played at 7.30pm on Sunday. It will be followed by the second match between UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls at 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.

