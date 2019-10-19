Bengal Warriors lift maiden Pro Kabaddi title beating Dabang Delhi in final

Naveen Kumar emerged as the standout performer of the night, but it was Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who secured a total of 10 raid points, to help Bengal Warriors clinch their maiden Pro Kabaddi title. Despite trailing by eight points in the initial phase, the Warriors produced a brilliant comeback as they eventually won the contest 39-34.

Dabang Delhi kicked-off the proceedings on a strong note as they were leading 11-3 at one stage. However, it was Nabibakhsh who completed an All Out to help Warriors make a comeback right before the end of the first half. Both sides went into the break with 17 points each.

Coming off after the break, Bengal maintained the momentum as they inflicted two All Outs, helping them take a huge lead of 10 points. Towards the final phase of the match, Warriors shifted to complete defence leaving their opponents with very little chance to make anything out of the contest.

Despite playing without their regular skipper Maninder Singh, his deputy Nabibakhsh put up a great show and he received great support from his teammate Sukesh Hegde, who bagged a total of eight points.

For Delhi, it was Naveen who scored the maximum points but it was skipper Joginder Narwal and experienced candidate from Vishal Mane who let their team down. The young 20-year-old completed yet another Super 10 and was the leading scorer from both the teams with 18 points. Vishal and Joginder on the other side remained ineffective throughout the contest as the duo managed to secure just one solitary point.