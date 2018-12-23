Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten run in their home leg came to a halt after suffering a 31-37 loss against Dabang Delhi in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday. Meraj Sheykh (13 points) was the star performer for Delhi as he produced a super raid in the last minute to lead his side to a win.

Both the teams have already sealed a spot in the playoffs. Dabang Delhi finished the league campaign with 68 points from their stipulated 22 matches.