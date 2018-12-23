Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten run in their home leg came to a halt after suffering a 31-37 loss against Dabang Delhi in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday. Meraj Sheykh (13 points) was the star performer for Delhi as he produced a super raid in the last minute to lead his side to a win.
Both the teams have already sealed a spot in the playoffs. Dabang Delhi finished the league campaign with 68 points from their stipulated 22 matches.
Delhi WIN
Dabang Delhi beat hosts Bengal Warriors 37-31 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata
Super 10
Meraj Sheykh picks up two points from his raid to complete Super 10. This is his second Super 10 of the season.
ALL OUT
Meraj gets the bonus point but gets tackled. First all out of the match inflicted on Dabang Delhi, who are now just a point ahead of the hosts
Second half
Second half is underway and Bengal strikes early as Surjeet slams down Chandran Ranjit. With that Kolkata bridge gap between the two sides.
HT: Bengal 14-20 Delhi
Dabang Delhi go into the half-time with a six-point lead over hosts Bengal Warriors.
Match level
Bengal ensure they give a strong fight as the match is level at 10-10 with the Delhi down to two men.
Delhi overtakes
A smart move by Naveen and the visitors take command of the game. They overtake the hosts by a point as the score reads 6-7.
Bengal lead
Bengal with a confident start as they take a three-point lead over Delhi, who have failed to open their scoring till now.
Pro Kabaddi Live
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi. Follow this page for live score and updates.