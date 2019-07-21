Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score Streaming: In what will be a repeat of Pro Kabaddi Season 6 final, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls lock horns against last season’s runners-up Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, to kickstart the second day the ongoing season. Bengaluru Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.

In the second match of the day, Tamil Thalaivas begin campaign against hosts Telugu Titans in the campaign’s first Southern Derby at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will be aiming to brush off the result from last night’s match against U Mumba and get their first win of the campaign in front of their home support. The match will also see ‘Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari line up for the first time against the team that he represented in the first six seasons of VIVO Pro Kabaddi.

When are Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas taking playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

The matches Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will take place on July 21, 2019.

Where will Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The match between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

While Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants takes place at 7.30pm on Sunday, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.