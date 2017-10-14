Pro Kabaddi 2017: Meet the Bangladesh Army man Ziaur Rahman who plays for Puneri Paltan

Ziaur Rahman (the defender) is the only Bangladeshi player who was picked by the Puneri Paltan franchise. Ziaur Rahman (the defender) is the only Bangladeshi player who was picked by the Puneri Paltan franchise.

Up until six years ago, Ziaur Rahman, a Lance Corporal in the Bangladesh Army, played only football. When his physical instructor in the Army asked him to try his hand at Kabaddi, he hesitated. But when he finally started playing, Rahman fell in love with the game.

Soon, he was selected for the national team where Bangladesh’s national coach, Abdul Jalil, helped him improve his game. Now that Rahman has taken up kabaddi professionally, his only target is to excel in the sport.

Rahman, the only Bangladeshi player who was picked by the Puneri Paltan franchise for the Pro Kabaddi season 5, is currently in Pune for the home leg matches, which will take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi from October 13 till October 20.

Rahman is known as a defender who unleashes a powerful dash and takes the raider down. He was part of the Bangladesh team that won a bronze at the 2006 Asian Games, stood 5th in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, with a 66.7 per cent successful tackle percentage. He was also part of the U Mumba squad in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 1.

Talking about his love for the game, he said, “It stimulates you, physically and mentally. You need to be physically fit and have endurance to play. You also need to develop concentration to stay focused and devise a strategy. I believe that Kabaddi is a sport that helps in the overall development of an individual…”

The player says that while his countrymen follow cricket and football religiously, Kabaddi is popular only in the rural areas of Bangladesh. “Bangladesh also has a national Kabaddi team that took part in the World Cup in 2016. I hope to see more Bangladeshi players in the PKL next year,” he added.

On the game’s popularity in India, Rahman said, “I can see a bright future for Kabaddi in India. I admire the Indian team captain Anup Kumar. It was a dream come true for me when I met him at the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016. I also admire Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Narwal from my team. Both of them are great all-rounders and amazing human beings”.

Talking about his strengths and weaknesses as a player, he said, “As a defender, I am very confident about my dash and I think that is my strength. The one area I need to work on is blocking the raiders.”

Today, Rahman regards the Puneri Paltan team as his second family. “We all train together, eat together and have fun together. I have made some amazing friends in the team. I have also got a chance to play many games with the team as their cover. I hope we win the PKL season 5 title this year,” he signs off.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App