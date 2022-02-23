Pro Kabaddi League Semifinal 2022 Live scores and updates: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha in 1st semi-final

Pro Kabaddi Semifinal 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: League-toppers Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddha while Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls in the semifinal matches of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Wednesday.
Patna dominated the league stages through collective effort with an impressive performance in defence. But they will be facing a familiar foe in UP Yoddha’s Pardeep Narwal, who won three titles with the Patna team. The first semifinal between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha will begin at 7.30 PM on February 23 (Wednesday) while the second semifinal between Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8.30 PM on the same day.
The winners of both the matches will face each other in the grand finale on Friday.
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep, Shubham Kumar
Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
League Commissioner Goswami said the ongoing PKL was conducted in one single bio-bubble to mitigate the risk of travelling. 'We were committed to resume Kabaddi, so we started preparing players for this season eight. We learnt a lot from the best practices of leagues around the world and in India, who had conducted in face of the pandemic. We developed our own understanding. We also understood that COVID cases came during transition in between network bubbles.
'So, we developed our own philosophy, that we wanted a single comprehensive bubble and we wanted to mitigate the risk of transition and travel, even within the city,' he elaborated, adding 930 personnel stayed in the bubble, including 235 athletes. '(Besides) with the help of all teams, we were able to enforce COVID discipline mentally as well as physically very well.' (PTI)
Elated with the successful organisation of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's commissioner Anupam Goswami on Wednesday said the conduct of the eight edition of the event after a year's hiatus is a testament to their commitment towards the development of the sport.
'We were committed to conducting Pro Kabaddi League. We were committed to the sport itself. A lot of good, high quality Kabaddi competition had been affected during the past two years. We ourselves have not been able to conduct the event in 2020,' Goswami, who is also the CEO of PKL organisers Mashal Sports, told PTI. The PKL, in its eight season, has so far successfully completed 134 matches and the commissioner termed it as a 'big achievement'.
The Patna Pirates have been the team to beat this tournament having sixteen wins, five losses and one tie. They have brushed aside all competitions but Yoddha's Pardeep Narwal stands in their way. Can they continue their dominance or will they fall to UP?
The Bengaluru Bulls did not have the best of seasons in absence of their star raider, Pawan Sehrawat. They qualified for the playoffs when Pune beat the Pink Panthers and then secured a massive win against the Gujarat Giants in the Second Eliminator. Can they put down Delhi tonight?
Dabang Delhi K.C. have had quite a terrific run in this tournament so far. Despite missing the services of Naveen Kumar for a brief period, the Delhi outfit has brought all its experience to the fore to negate the effect of their star raider's loss and rake in the wins. A closer look at their journey:
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 has already reached its penultimate stage as we get set for the semifinal clashes between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha as well as Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls. All four teams look to be in top form and will be hellbent on proving that they belong in the final. Let's get to it then!!!