Pro Kabaddi League Semifinal 2022 Live scores and updates: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha in 1st semi-final

Pro Kabaddi Semifinal 2021-22 LIVE: The first semifinal between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha will begin at 7.30 PM on Wednesday.

Pro Kabaddi Semifinal 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: League-toppers Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddha while Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls in the semifinal matches of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Wednesday.

Patna dominated the league stages through collective effort with an impressive performance in defence. But they will be facing a familiar foe in UP Yoddha’s Pardeep Narwal, who won three titles with the Patna team. The first semifinal between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha will begin at 7.30 PM on February 23 (Wednesday) while the second semifinal between Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8.30 PM on the same day.

The winners of both the matches will face each other in the grand finale on Friday.