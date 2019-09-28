Pro Kabaddi league: Haryana Steelers coach confident of continuing winning run

After finishing last in Zone A last year in Pro Kabaddi league, Haryana Steelers have come strongly in this season of the league.

The Haryana team led by Dharmaraj Cheralathan has won 11 out of 17 matches this season and are placed on the third spot with 59 points in the points table behind Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors.

Earlier this week, the Haryana team scored a 39-34 win over three-time champion Patna Pirates and as the team prepares to play its home leg at Panchkula starting Saturday, coach Rakesh Kumar sounded confident of the team’s chances.

“This season has been going good for the team so far. We are playing well and the whole team is playing well as a unit. The win against Delhi Dabangs, where we won by a huge margin, boosted our confidence a lot. The home leg is important for us as we are currently placed on the third spot in the points table. Yes, there will be some pressure as we need to secure our berth in the semi-finals. There are still six teams who can qualify for the semi-finals. If we win these four matches, we will directly qualify for the semi-finals and we are looking towards maintaining our rhythm.

The key is to play without pressure of playing at home and continue our form,” said Kumar.

With the top teams after conclusion of league stage directly qualifying for the semi-finals, Haryana Steelers are looking to take the advantage of playing at home. The Haryana team will play against UP Yodhas in the first match of the home leg on Saturday followed by playing against Gujarat Fortune Giants on Sunday.

The team will then play Bengalore Bulls on October 2 next week followed by match against Patna Pirates on October 4. Though the team has only two raiders in the top 20 raiders in the league so far with Vikas Kandola with a total of 138 points at sixth spot and Vinay with 80 points at 19th spot, the team has only one defender in the top 20 defenders of the league with Sunil with 42 points at 18th spot. Coach Kumar believes that the team needs to rectify the minor mistakes ahead of the home leg.

“Making successful raids and defending the raids of opposition play equal part in winning a match. While the team has been consistent in raiding, there have been minor lapses in defending. We have been focusing on that and the key is to avoid minor mistakes. This season has seen most of the teams playing consistently and most of the matches are going close.

Good teams are faltering too at some stage. It’s good to see young talent coming up in the league and to see players with better skills. Haryana Steelers have been lucky this season that the team remains injury free. Fitness is important to perform throughout the season and it has certainly helped us to climb to the third spot,” added Kumar.

Kumar, who played as all-rounder in the six seasons of the league and played in 55 matches before joining the Haryana team as a coach, also finds the new role as a challenging one. “There is a lot of difference in terms of being a player and being a coach. Players play their game and even if it’s a win or loss, they concentrate on the next game and that’s the end of the day for them. But as a coach, there is more tension. One has to take the responsibility of the whole team.

The coach has to motivate the players apart from ensuring the well being of the whole team. The responsibility is much more as a coach as compared to being a player, but I am enjoying this role too,” concluded Kumar.