Friday, December 31, 2021
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan in the first match

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live updates: Tamil Thalaivas will be facing Puneri Paltan in the first match. In the second match, Patna Pirates will be facing Bengal Warriors.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 31, 2021 7:23:18 pm
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live updates:

Earlier, It was U Mumba who came up trumps against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the day and in the final encounter it was Pawan Sehrawat who led from the front as the Bengaluru Bulls toppled Haryana Steelers by a margin of 42-28.

Scroll down for live updates:

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Catch all the live updates.

19:23 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Squads:

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh (c), Mohit, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajpur, Sagar, Sahil Singh.
Bench: K Prapanjan, Ajinkya Pawar, Aashish, Amiri Alawathge, Santhapanaselvam.

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhari, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj (c).
Bench: Baldev Singh, Hadi Tajik, Pawan Kadian, Karamvir, Mohit Goyat.

19:10 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Hello and Welcome

Tamil Thalaivas will be playing against Puneri Paltan at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

