Pro Kabaddi Final 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Dabang Delhi beat Patna in the Finals

Pro Kabaddi Final 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: On Friday, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be locking horns against each other in the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8. The match is set to begin at 8:30 PM IST and will be played at Bengaluru’s Sheraton Grand Hotel.
Patna qualified for the grand finale after crushing UP Yoddha in the semis, while Delhi defeated Bengaluru Bulls to play the second consecutive final. Patna Pirates have won the title three times, while Delhi will be looking to win their maiden title.
Patna Pirates are disappointed. A last-minute error has cost them the title! Patna Pirates 36-37 Dabang Delhi K.C.
Sandeep Narwal gifts Monu a point for free. Patna Pirates 36-37 Dabang Delhi K.C.
Vijay is on fire! He gets a bonus point. Patna Pirates 30-35 Dabang Delhi K.C.
Guman Singh takes a bonus point after which he also picks a running hand touch on Manjeet Chhillar. Patna Pirates 27-26 Dabang Delhi K.C.
Vijay grabs a bonus in front of the right corner. Patna Pirates 24-23 Dabang Delhi K.C.
Do-or-die raid for the Patna and Sachin goes deep to get a hand touch on Joginder Narwal. Dabang Delhi K.C. 13-16 Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates 17-15 Dabang Delhi K.C.
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a bonus point. Dabang Delhi K.C. 10-13 Patna Pirates
Sandeep Narwal is granted the bonus point. He steps into the lobby without a touch. Dabang Delhi K.C. 8-12 Patna Pirates
Naveen Kumar to the bench. Dabang Delhi K.C. 5-7 Patna Pirates
Sachin Tanwar takes a bonus point in front of the left corner. Dabang Delhi K.C. 2-2 Patna Pirates
Naveen Kumar starts the proceedings and picks a bonus point in front of the covers. Dabang Delhi K.C. 1-0 Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates won the toss and opted for court. Delhi will raid first.
Patna Pirates - Sachin,Neeraj Kumar,Sajin.C,Prashant Kumar, Guman Singh,Sunil,Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Substitutes: Monu Goyat, Sourav Gulia, Shubham Shinde, Balaji.D, Monu
Dabang Delhi K.C. - Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal
Substitutes: Jeeva Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet, Mohammad Malak, Deepak
Naveen Kumar: Naveen Express as he is known among his fans and teammates, the Delhi raiders has indeed had an express showing in the league, picking up 194 Raid Points with 167 successful raids in just 16 matches. The fact that he remained injured most of the season is another piece of evidence of how lethal he could be if he was playing with his full fitness.
Manjeet Chhillar: The Bhishmapitah of the Dabang Delhi unit, Manjeet Chhgillar is one dangerous defender and he has proven it even in this season. At the age of 34, he has been able to garner 50 tackle points from 48 successful tackles in the 23 matches that he and his team have played.
Guman Singh: The raider who has superseded Monu Goyat a well known, experienced all-rounder, has shown exactly how and why he did that. In the entire tournament, Guman has got 86 points from the 68 successful raids that he has completed in the 18 matches that he has got a chance to play in, out of the 23 that his team has played.
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh: Another Iranian, another defensive maestro! It has been the story of Iran's association with PKL over the years ever since the time of Fazel Atrachali. This year too, the rookie defender in Moahammadreza known among his teammates as Shodloo has picked up 84 tackle points with 10 Thigh Fives to his name. If he is able to get the 11th thigh five, it would be the record most in one season and Pirates will dearly hope for that from him.
Patna Pirates will be aiming for its record fourth title, Dabang Delhi, which was beaten in the final last season by Bengal Warriors, would look to convert this chance into a victory and win its elusive first PKL championship.