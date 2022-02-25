Pro Kabaddi Final 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Dabang Delhi beat Patna in the Finals

Dabang Delhi: Players to watch out for in PKL final

Naveen Kumar: Naveen Express as he is known among his fans and teammates, the Delhi raiders has indeed had an express showing in the league, picking up 194 Raid Points with 167 successful raids in just 16 matches. The fact that he remained injured most of the season is another piece of evidence of how lethal he could be if he was playing with his full fitness.

Manjeet Chhillar: The Bhishmapitah of the Dabang Delhi unit, Manjeet Chhgillar is one dangerous defender and he has proven it even in this season. At the age of 34, he has been able to garner 50 tackle points from 48 successful tackles in the 23 matches that he and his team have played.