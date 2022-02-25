scorecardresearch
Pro Kabaddi Final 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Dabang Delhi beat Patna in the Finals

Pro Kabaddi Final 2022 LIVE Score, PKL Final Season 8: Patna Pirates have won the title three times, while Delhi will be looking to win their maiden title.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 25, 2022 9:46:47 pm
Pro Kabaddi Final LIVE, PKL Final LivePro Kabaddi Final 2022 LIVE: Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi lock horns.

Pro Kabaddi Final 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: On Friday, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be locking horns against each other in the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8. The match is set to begin at 8:30 PM IST and will be played at Bengaluru’s Sheraton Grand Hotel.

Patna qualified for the grand finale after crushing UP Yoddha in the semis, while Delhi defeated Bengaluru Bulls to play the second consecutive final. Patna Pirates have won the title three times, while Delhi will be looking to win their maiden title.

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi Final 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: Catch all the action as Patna Pirates battle Dabang Delhi in the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8.

21:46 (IST)25 Feb 2022
It is over! Delhi win

Patna Pirates are disappointed. A last-minute error has cost them the title!  Patna Pirates 36-37 Dabang Delhi K.C.

21:43 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Free point!

Sandeep Narwal gifts Monu a point for free. Patna Pirates 36-37 Dabang Delhi K.C.

21:35 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Super raid!!

Vijay is on fire! He gets a bonus point. Patna Pirates 30-35 Dabang Delhi K.C.

21:25 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Hand touch!

Guman Singh takes a bonus point after which he also picks a running hand touch on Manjeet Chhillar. Patna Pirates 27-26 Dabang Delhi K.C.

21:15 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Super Raid!

Vijay grabs a bonus in front of the right corner.  Patna Pirates 24-23 Dabang Delhi K.C.

21:12 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Back in action!

Do-or-die raid for the Patna and Sachin goes deep to get a hand touch on Joginder Narwal. Dabang Delhi K.C. 13-16 Patna Pirates


20:57 (IST)25 Feb 2022
HALF TIME!

Patna Pirates 17-15 Dabang Delhi K.C.

20:53 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Bonus for Prashanth

Prashanth Kumar Rai gets a bonus point. Dabang Delhi K.C. 10-13 Patna Pirates

20:44 (IST)25 Feb 2022
ALL OUT!

Sandeep Narwal is granted the bonus point. He steps into the lobby without a touch.  Dabang Delhi K.C. 8-12 Patna Pirates

20:40 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Solid ankle-hold!

Naveen Kumar to the bench. Dabang Delhi K.C. 5-7 Patna Pirates

20:36 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Bonus again!

Sachin Tanwar takes a bonus point in front of the left corner. Dabang Delhi K.C. 2-2 Patna Pirates

20:34 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Match starts:

Naveen Kumar starts the proceedings and picks a bonus point in front of the covers. Dabang Delhi K.C. 1-0 Patna Pirates

20:33 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Toss:

Patna Pirates won the toss and opted for court. Delhi will raid first.

20:29 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Squads:

Patna Pirates - Sachin,Neeraj Kumar,Sajin.C,Prashant Kumar, Guman Singh,Sunil,Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Substitutes: Monu Goyat, Sourav Gulia, Shubham Shinde, Balaji.D, Monu

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal
Substitutes: Jeeva Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet, Mohammad Malak, Deepak

20:23 (IST)25 Feb 2022
PKL Final: A battle between Patna's defenders and Delhi's raiders
20:21 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Dabang Delhi: Players to watch out for in PKL final

Naveen Kumar: Naveen Express as he is known among his fans and teammates, the Delhi raiders has indeed had an express showing in the league, picking up 194 Raid Points with 167 successful raids in just 16 matches. The fact that he remained injured most of the season is another piece of evidence of how lethal he could be if he was playing with his full fitness.

Manjeet Chhillar: The Bhishmapitah of the Dabang Delhi unit, Manjeet Chhgillar is one dangerous defender and he has proven it even in this season. At the age of 34, he has been able to garner 50 tackle points from 48 successful tackles in the 23 matches that he and his team have played.

20:21 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Patna Pirates: Players to watch out for

Guman Singh: The raider who has superseded Monu Goyat a well known, experienced all-rounder, has shown exactly how and why he did that. In the entire tournament, Guman has got 86 points from the 68 successful raids that he has completed in the 18 matches that he has got a chance to play in, out of the 23 that his team has played.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh: Another Iranian, another defensive maestro! It has been the story of Iran's association with PKL over the years ever since the time of Fazel Atrachali. This year too, the rookie defender in Moahammadreza known among his teammates as Shodloo has picked up 84 tackle points with 10 Thigh Fives to his name. If he is able to get the 11th thigh five, it would be the record most in one season and Pirates will dearly hope for that from him.

20:20 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Hello and Welcome

Patna Pirates will be aiming for its record fourth title, Dabang Delhi, which was beaten in the final last season by Bengal Warriors, would look to convert this chance into a victory and win its elusive first PKL championship.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 has finally come to its climax and the two finalists Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will fight it out for the crown of the PKL 2021 champions. This season has seen a lot of ups and downs and the most intriguing has been the rise of these two teams, which were not favourites to even be in the Playoffs, let alone win the title. While Patna Pirates will be aiming for its record fourth title, Dabang Delhi, which was beaten in the final last season by Bengal Warriors, would look to convert this chance into a victory and win its elusive first PKL championship.

