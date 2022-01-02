Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live updates: Gujarat Fortune Giants take on Haryana Steelers in the first match

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live updates

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live updates: In Sunday’s Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) encounters, Gujarat Fortune Giants will be facing Haryana Steelers in the first match at 7.30 PM. In the second match, Puneri Paltan will be playing against Bengaluru Bulls at 8.30 PM.

The Gujarat Giants have had a decent start to their campaign and currently sit just outside the top six on the points table, having played a game fewer than all but one team above them. If the Giants figure a way to convert close games into victories, they will quickly find themselves near the top of the league table. The Haryana Steelers’ rough start to the season continued in their last game, as they succumbed to a 42-28 loss against the Bengaluru Bulls. They sit 11th on the table, having won just one of their four matches so far. The Steelers have the talent but haven’t found the chemistry to win games. They need to develop it soon and suspend their freefall on the points table. Haryana Steelers have beaten the Gujarat Giants five times and have lost just twice against them in PKL. One game between the two sides has finished in a tie.

Yesterday’s results meant that the Puneri Paltan slipped to the bottom of the points table, having taken just five points in four games so far. The Paltan have some big names and exciting youngsters on their roster, but they need to start delivering soon for their side. The Bengaluru Bulls sit second on the points table, just three points behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C. They played on the back foot for most of the game against the Telugu Titans last night and even found themselves down three points with under a minute left. However, they still managed to pull out a tie, showcasing how difficult it is to beat them. They would aim to get back to winning ways and climb to the summit of the standings, at least temporarily, with victory on Sunday. The Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls have battled 12 times in vivo PKL. The Paltan hold a 7-5 lead in their all-time head-to-head matches.

