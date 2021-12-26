scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 26, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live updates: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi in the first match

Pro Kabaddi 2021 League Live updates: In the first match, Gujarat Giants will be facing Dabang Delhi. Bengaluru Bulls will be locking horns against Bengal Warriors in the second one.

By: Sports Desk |
December 26, 2021 6:42:09 pm
kabaddi 2021, kabaddi live streaming, kabaddi live score, kabaddi live, kabaddi score, kabaddi videos, Pro Kabaddi League Live, dabang delhi vs gujarat giants live, dabang delhi vs gujarat giants live stream, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live stream, Pro Kabaddi 2021, Pro Kabaddi 2021 news updates, Pro Kabaddi 2021 schedule, Pro Kabaddi 2021 results, Pro Kabaddi League videos, Pro Kabaddi League points tablePro Kabaddi League 2021 Live updates:

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live updates: It’s Day 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League and there are two blockbuster matches today. In the first match, Gujarat Giants will be facing Dabang Delhi while Bengaluru Bulls will be locking horns against Bengal Warriors.

On Day 4, UP Yoddha edged Patna Pirates 36-35 in the final move of the match to clinch much-needed five points in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) contest.

In the second match of the night Puneri Paltan defeated Telugu Titans in another close match while Jaipur Pink Panthers notched up a victory against Haryana Steelers in the last match of the night.

Follow live:

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2021 League Live updates:

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd