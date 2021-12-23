Pro Kabaddi League 2021 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 1

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live: Gujarat Giants battle Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 1.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 LIVE Updates: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 kicked off in Bengaluru as the action returns to the mat after a gap of two years with the last year being devoid of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the three headers today, Gujarat Giants will be locking horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be facing Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be playing against Patna Pirates.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League season opener on Wednesday. The U Mumba raider clinched a Super 10 (19 points) and was ably supported by the team’s defence in a statement victory by the season 2 champions. Also, Bengal Warriors beat UP Yoddha while the match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas ended in a tie.