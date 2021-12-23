scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 1

Pro Kabaddi 2021 League LIVE Score, Match Details: Gujarat Giants will be locking horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be facing Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be playing against Patna Pirates.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 23, 2021 7:44:04 pm
pro kabaddi livePro Kabaddi League 2021 live: Gujarat Giants battle Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 1.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 LIVE Updates: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 kicked off in Bengaluru as the action returns to the mat after a gap of two years with the last year being devoid of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the three headers today, Gujarat Giants will be locking horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be facing Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be playing against Patna Pirates.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League season opener on Wednesday. The U Mumba raider clinched a Super 10 (19 points) and was ably supported by the team’s defence in a statement victory by the season 2 champions. Also, Bengal Warriors beat UP Yoddha while the match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas ended in a tie.

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 LIVE: Catch all the live updates from Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

19:44 (IST)23 Dec 2021
Gujarat's brilliant defense

Deepak Hooda is tackled by Gujarat's defenders. Jaipur Pink Panthers 7-7 Gujarat Giants

19:38 (IST)23 Dec 2021
Match Begins

Nitin Rawal got caught but does well to grab a bonus point. Jaipur Pink Panthers 7-4 Gujarat Giants

19:36 (IST)23 Dec 2021
Starting 7s:

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Narwal, Pradeep Kumar, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Ernak.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Amit, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull

19:15 (IST)23 Dec 2021
Hello and Welcome

The Gujarat Giants will be locking horns against season 1 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd