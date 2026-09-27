Why Priyanka Goswami was disqualified from Asian Games marathon racewalking

Indian racewalker Priyanka Goswami was disqualified for the women’s marathon racewalk on Sunday at the Asian Games 2026. Priyanka’s qualification came as a blow for India’s medal chances in the event. Priyanka was disqualified 9 km into the event under the technical rule TR54.7.5 after she received four red cards.
Racewalking is a technical event where the walkers have to keep visible contact with the ground and their knee of the advancing leg straight while making the move.
“It is a very technical event. We have to keep one leg always in touch with the ground and the supporting knee couldn’t bend while advancing,” Priyanka had said before leaving for the Asian Games.
Loss in contact and bend in knee are the major technical violations in the event.
There are judges constantly monitoring the athletes and they can issue red cards whenever there is a violation.
“We receive red cards for the violations. If our legs are not in touch with the ground or our knees bend, the judges can give a Red card and also put the athlete in the penalty zone for up to four minutes to serve a time penalty,” she explained.
After three red cards, the athletes are sent to the penalty zone where they serve a time penalty. However, the penalty zone doesn’t averse the risk of disqualification.
If the athlete receives a fourth red card, under TR54.7.5, they are disqualified.
On Sunday, Priyanka received two red cards for loss of contact and two red cards for knee bending. Her first card was for loss of contact, then she received a card for knee flexion, her third card was for loss of contact and the final card was for knee flexion leading to her disqualification at the 9 km mark.
At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Priyanka had suffered a similar fate but she wasn’t disqualified. Back then, she received three red cards and had to serve a time penalty of 3 minutes 30 seconds in the penalty box.
Another Indian in the event, Manju Rani finished sixth with 3:40:17 and she also received three red cards and served a time penalty. Her three red cards were for loss of contact.