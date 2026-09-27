Why Priyanka Goswami was disqualified from Asian Games marathon racewalking

On Sunday, Priyanka received two red cards for loss of contact and two red cards for knee bending. (AFI/File Photo)

Indian racewalker Priyanka Goswami was disqualified for the women’s marathon racewalk on Sunday at the Asian Games 2026. Priyanka’s qualification came as a blow for India’s medal chances in the event. Priyanka was disqualified 9 km into the event under the technical rule TR54.7.5 after she received four red cards.

What is Rule TR54.7.5?

Racewalking is a technical event where the walkers have to keep visible contact with the ground and their knee of the advancing leg straight while making the move.

“It is a very technical event. We have to keep one leg always in touch with the ground and the supporting knee couldn’t bend while advancing,” Priyanka had said before leaving for the Asian Games.