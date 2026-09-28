Priya Ghanghas fights back to beat Tajik boxer, assures Asian Games medal

Priya Ghanghas knows the feeling of trailing after the first round. In her senior career so far, the 20-year-old Haryana boxer has had her share of bouts that began that way.

On Monday, in the women’s 60kg quarter-final at the Asian Games, against Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova, it happened again, and a medal depended on how she answered. She answered with a unanimous 5-0 win, which guaranteed her a medal and took her into the semi-finals.

Samadova is a southpaw, and in the opening minute she showed a strong right lead punch and a right hook. Ghanghas was left catching up with her speed. Her jab failed to land early, so she changed her approach, throwing it in combination with a right straight and pushing Samadova towards the ropes. The round still went 2-3 to the Tajik.