PM Modi lauds Lovlina for flagging incorrect map of India in Glasgow restaurant after CWG 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded boxer Lovlina Borgohain for pointing out an incorrect map of India that was in the logo of a restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland, where the Indian boxing contingent had a celebratory dinner after the 2026 Commonwealth Games. India won 10 medals, seven of which were gold, and thus broke the record for most medals won in the sport in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

The video of Lovlina, who had won silver in women’s 75kg, pointing out the map, which didn’t have India’s north-eastern states, went viral. Modi met India’s medallists from the 2026 CWG on and a video from the event showed him speaking to Lovlina at the incident.