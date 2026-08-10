PM Modi lauds Lovlina for flagging incorrect map of India in Glasgow restaurant after CWG 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded boxer Lovlina Borgohain for pointing out an incorrect map of India that was in the logo of a restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland, where the Indian boxing contingent had a celebratory dinner after the 2026 Commonwealth Games. India won 10 medals, seven of which were gold, and thus broke the record for most medals won in the sport in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.
The video of Lovlina, who had won silver in women’s 75kg, pointing out the map, which didn’t have India’s north-eastern states, went viral. Modi met India’s medallists from the 2026 CWG on and a video from the event showed him speaking to Lovlina at the incident.
“Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)” Modi asked Olympic medallist Lovlina in the video of the interaction shared by his office on Monday.
#WATCH | PM Modi interaction with CWG 2026 medal winners | PM Modi asks Boxer Lovlina Borgohain about her conversation over the map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow; she says, “We had performed so well; it was the last day, everyone had won, and there were Indians all around.… pic.twitter.com/qqlD6n1h5H
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
The Assam boxer laughed and replied, “We had such a good performance and it was the last day of the Games. It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn’t like it when I saw the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also.”
Modi then commended Lovlina for what she did. “To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time,” he told Lovlina.
Lovlina had been assured of at least a bronze medal even before she threw a punch at Glasgow 2026. She was handed a first-round bye in the five-boxer draw, automatically securing a place in the last four and assuring herself a podium finish. Lovlina beat Tuvalu’s Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki by a unanimous decision to proceed to the final, where she lost to Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree by a 4-1 decision.