Preeti, Priya enter semis, assure India two boxing medals at CWG 2026

Preeti Pawar became the second Indian boxer at the 2026 Commonwealth Games to ensure a boxing bronze medal was coming back home with her after Lovlina Borgohain was handed byes all the way to the semifinals of her event. Pawar, India’s entrant from its most contested weight category, dispatched Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde to enter the semifinals and assure herself of at least a bronze medal. Later in the evening, Priya Ghanghas beat Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell 4-1 to also book a semifinal berth.

The story of the bout was a punch of beauty. Operating as a southpaw, Pawar has the usual left-handed shots that most Indians possess. But she often finishes exchanges with a right uppercut of sorts. The power of the shot comes from the back, and the right hand rolls from the ground up. Opponents expecting the left from varying degrees of angles get blindsided when the right cut lands flush. The shot is exquisite not just for its craftiness, but also because of how Preeti uses it. In the first round, Preeti used it to gain points.