Triple Jumper Praveen Chithravel qualifies for Asian Games with effort of 16.92m

Praveen, the most consistent triple jumper in the country right now, has his eyes set on both the Asiad and Commonwealth Games podiums. (AFI)

Despite the Kalinga Stadium track being unduly bouncy due to afternoon rain, national triple jump record holder Praveen Chithravel soared 16.92m to win the title at the inter-state athletics championships and book his berth for the upcoming Asian Games.

Chithravel was pushed all the way by veteran Kartik Unnikrishnan, who finished second with 16.80m while NCAA champion Selva Prabhu managed 16.79m to win the bronze medal.

In all, six jumpers cleared the qualification mark of 16.28m and made it to the continental mega event to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19-October 4.

At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Praveen failed to progress beyond the qualification round with a best jump of 16.74m. He has been trying to make up for that disappointment ever since.