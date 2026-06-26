Triple Jumper Praveen Chithravel qualifies for Asian Games with effort of 16.92m

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Despite the Kalinga Stadium track being unduly bouncy due to afternoon rain, national triple jump record holder Praveen Chithravel soared 16.92m to win the title at the inter-state athletics championships and book his berth for the upcoming Asian Games.
Chithravel was pushed all the way by veteran Kartik Unnikrishnan, who finished second with 16.80m while NCAA champion Selva Prabhu managed 16.79m to win the bronze medal.
In all, six jumpers cleared the qualification mark of 16.28m and made it to the continental mega event to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19-October 4.
At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Praveen failed to progress beyond the qualification round with a best jump of 16.74m. He has been trying to make up for that disappointment ever since.
“I have lost a lot in the last two years. I was crying in Japan after failing to qualify for the World Championships final. But now I know that I will win for sure after losing so much,” Praveen said after winning the gold medal.
Praveen, the most consistent triple jumper in the country right now, has his eyes set on both the Asiad and Commonwealth Games podiums.
“The aim for the season was to qualify for these two events and then peak there. I have been jumping constantly over 16.90m. I jumped 17.08m at the Federation Cup. So, I am on the right track,” he said.
Praveen trains under former world championship silver medallist Yoandri Betanzos at the Inspire Institute of Sport facility in Bellary. The Cuban coach has his eyes set on the national record as the season progresses. The mark of 17.37m is owned by Praveen himself.
“We want to break the national record. That was our target here but the track was bouncy due to rain. But the qualification is achieved, so I am happy with the result,” Betanzos told The Indian Express.
While Praveen has been jumping over the 17m mark, he lacks consistency.
“My coach is a world championships medallist and keeps reminding me about his consistent jumps over 17m. I know I have to improve my consistency at big events,” the jumper said.
Praveen achieved his best mark in the first jump and didn’t need to improve upon it with the Asian Games qualification secured.
“I didn’t want to push much as the track was wet and I could have slipped. So, I decided to focus on the first three jumps. In the first jump, I got the qualification mark and a good jump. So, I was happy with that.”
Coach Betanzos plans to take Praveen for one more event before the 2026 CWG in Glasgow from July 23-August 2.
“He is going to compete in Spain around July 15-16. After that, we would have the Commonwealth Games. It is going to be a tough field but I am confident that Praveen will finish on the podium,” said the Cuban.
Praveen has some unfinished business at the CWG. At the 2022 edition, despite leading for the majority of the competition, he finished fourth by the barest of margins as compatriots Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker finished with the gold and silver medals respectively.
National record holder in 110m hurdles, Tejas Shirse clocked 13.61s to book his Asian Games berth. Despite multiple false starts in the final, Tejas managed to breach the qualification mark of 13.63s.
In women’s discus throw, Seema, Sanya Yadav and Nidhi breached the qualification mark of 55.48m. Seema won the gold medal with an effort of 59.73m while Sanya and Nidhi finished with silver and bronze medals respectively.