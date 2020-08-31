scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
A true Bharat Ratna: ‘People’s Man’ Pranab Mukherjee receives lofty tributes

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 31, 2020 7:32:05 pm
pranab mukherjee, pranab mukherjee died, pranab mukherjee tributes, pranab mukherjee agePranab Mukherjee during his farewell ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/ File).

Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away Monday. He was 84. Earlier today, hospital authorities said his condition deteriorated further and he was in a state of septic shock due to a lung infection. His death was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Tributes poured in large numbers as the elder statesman breathed his last. From sports minister Kiren Rijuju to former India cricketers and several other sportstars condoled the death of Pranab Mukherjee, saying the country lost the elder statesman of Indian politics.

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, who received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, from Pranab Mukherjee in 2017 was among the first to react.

pranab mukherjee, pranab mukherjee died, pranab mukherjee tributes, pranab mukherjee age Pranab Mukherjee presents Virat Kohli with the Padma award. (File)

Here are all the reactions-

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

