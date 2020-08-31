A true Bharat Ratna: ‘People’s Man’ Pranab Mukherjee receives lofty tributes

Pranab Mukherjee during his farewell ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/ File).

Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away Monday. He was 84. Earlier today, hospital authorities said his condition deteriorated further and he was in a state of septic shock due to a lung infection. His death was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Tributes poured in large numbers as the elder statesman breathed his last. From sports minister Kiren Rijuju to former India cricketers and several other sportstars condoled the death of Pranab Mukherjee, saying the country lost the elder statesman of Indian politics.

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, who received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, from Pranab Mukherjee in 2017 was among the first to react.

Pranab Mukherjee presents Virat Kohli with the Padma award. (File) Pranab Mukherjee presents Virat Kohli with the Padma award. (File)

Here are all the reactions-

The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee . May his soul attain sadgati. pic.twitter.com/8LFpQtx8Sx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2020

End of an era….#PranabMukherjee

RIP 🙏🏻 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 31, 2020

Former President #PranabMukherjee will be remembered as a tall and multidimensional figure of Indian politics.

A statesman, thinker, writer and people’s man.

Deepest Condolences To The Family.#RipPranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/6EhSz3xgZG — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 31, 2020

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 31, 2020

I’m extremely saddened by the demise of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He had been a guiding light for all of us. His contributions to the nation will be cherished forever. May God give the strength to the family members. May his soul rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZovuIpzazF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 31, 2020

Really saddened to hear that former president, Bharat Ratan #PranabMukherjee sir is no more with us. Thank you for your service to the nation. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽💐 @POI13 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 31, 2020

Over 5 decades of unparalleled service to the nation. A powerful orator, scholar who served as the 13th President of India. His intellectual prowess and political acumen were both exemplary. He came from humble beginnings and leaves as a true Bharat Ratna. RIP #PranabMukherjee — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. #PranabMukherjee May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

