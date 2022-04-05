Pragnya Mohan defends South Asian Champion title at 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup

Pragnya Mohan, international athlete in Triathlon (swim, cycle, run), successfully defended her South Asian Champion title at the 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championship Pokhara in Nepal on April 2.

Ahmedabad-based Pragnya had first become the champion in the 2019 edition.

The race held in Nepal saw participation by the largest Indian contingent in an international race with 17 men and 12 women participating.

Pragnya finished the spirit distance (750 meters swimming in a lake followed by 20 km cycling finishing with a 5 km run) in 1:06:22 hours. Sanjana Joshi of Maharashtra finished second in 1:10:08 hours with Sony Gurung of Nepal coming third at1:11:17 hours, stated a release.

“This result convincingly proves my athletic prowess not only as the best Indian triathlete but also amongst Asia’s best,” Pragnya said in a statement.

In 2019, she was the first triathlete to represent India in the Triathlon World Cup. She is the current South Asian triathlon champion. In 2015, she was decorated with the Eklavya Award (Senior), the highest sports award in Gujarat.