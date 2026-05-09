Carrying poles in trains controversy pushes Railways to draft sports equipment policy
Sports ministry intervention is likely to help athletes carrying sports equipment have a smoother journey; AFI is also in touch with the ministry and SAI about easing the rail travel experience for athletes carrying equipment
Recognising the hardships faced by sportspeople during train travel, the Indian Railways will set a sports equipment policy that spells out how sports goods can be transported, The Indian Express understands.
Following last week’s incident at Rajahmundry station, where poles tied to the window grill were offloaded as pole vault athletes were travelling from Bhubaneswar to Salem after a competition, the railways have asked ticket-checking staff to be mindful of the plight of sportspeople on trains.
In a letter dated May 8, Shivraj Manaspure, a senior Divisional Commercial manager of the Central Railway, advised ticket-checking staff to adopt a ‘considerate approach’ towards sportspeople and their equipment, asking them to be ‘polite and courteous’.
The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and the Indian Railway Traffic Department, which oversees freight and passenger movement, have been in talks with the sports ministry over the past two months to understand the extent of the issue and the type and dimensions of the equipment, including poles that measure up to 5.20 metres, arrows used in archery and rowing equipment, among others.
In January this year, former national record holder Dev Meena and his coach were fined for carrying pole vaults before boarding the train at the Panvel railway station. Meena was travelling with the current national record holder, Kuldeep Kumar, after participating in the Inter-University Championships in Mangaluru.
The Indian Express understands that sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, taking note of Meena and Kumar’s ordeal, reached out to the Ministry of Railways to highlight the need for a policy on transporting sports equipment. “Following an earlier incident at the start of the year, of pole vault athletes having difficulty in boarding a train with their equipment, the sports ministry had asked the railway ministry to find a solution. The sports ministry is hopeful that rules for transporting sports equipment will be notified soon,” a sports ministry source told The Indian Express on Saturday.
A railway official confirmed that they were working closely with the sports ministry. “The issue of carrying sports equipment has come to the attention of the railway administration. Proactive action is being taken. Because it is a sports-related issue, the railways are in touch with the sports ministry to address policy issues and had to get details like the equipment size, what kind of equipment, etc,” a railway official said.
Story continues below this ad
The latest episode of tension between pole vaulters and railway staff occurred in Rajamundhry. Five athletes were travelling with eight poles when the Railway Police Force personnel cut the ropes securing the poles to the window grills. Kavinraja, the reigning U20 Federation Cup, had to jump off the moving train to pick up the poles, which cost Rs 1 lakh each.
The Athletics Federation of India spokesperson and World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla said the federation was in touch with the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) about sports equipment and rail travel for athletes. “Yes, we are working on it through the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Sports Authority of India. All equipment, including throwing equipment,” Sumariwalla told this paper on Saturday.
Manaspure, the senior Divisional Commercial manager of the Central Railway, said in a letter dated May 8 that ticket-checking staff must adopt a ‘considerate approach’ when it comes to sportspeople and their equipment.
“It has been observed that sportspersons frequently travel by train while carrying sports equipment of large size and dimensions, such as kits, bags, poles, specialised gear etc., for participation in National and state level championships. In this regard, all are advised to maintain a polite, courteous and considerate approach while dealing with such passengers. Their equipment, though bulky, is essential for participation in the competitions and should be handled with understanding. While ensuring compliance with railway rules regarding luggage, staff must avoid rude behaviour or harassment. Special care should be taken to uphold the image of Indian Railways as a passenger-friendly organisation,” the letter mentioned.
Story continues below this ad
In March, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a circular which mentioned that ‘carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments are to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner’.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More
Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida.
Professional Background
Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express.
Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers.
Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features.
Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025)
Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories
Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams."
Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats
Podcast Presence
He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events.
Experience: 24+ years
Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010)
Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010
Social Media
X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie
You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More