PM Narendra Modi meets CWG medallists: ‘Always cheer for Bharat’

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met members of the India’s Commonwealth Games contingent who returned with medals on Glasgow. The PM lauded the sportspersons for making the country proud and said in a short video, “Jo khelega woh khilega. Always cheer for Bharat”

Among those who interacted with the PM was boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won the gold medal in the women’s 51kg category at the Games. India enjoyed a strong campaign in Glasgow, finishing with 39 medals, including 13 gold.

Sakshi, said: “Our honourable PM sir has welcomed all the medallists from the Commonwealth Games and we are feeling very proud of this. We have really enjoyed meeting him, he is very humble.” Modi, while interacting with the athletes, said: “Jo khelega, woh khiega. Always cheer for Bharat.”