PM Modi calls India ‘stong contenders’ for 2036 Olympics, announces talent hunt

During his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi said that India are strong contenders to host the 2036 Olympics. (PTI/File)

India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics received a fresh boost on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide talent hunt to identify young prospects to bolster the country’s presence across all disciplines.

Addressing the nation during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Modi also said the government’s flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has marked success since its launch in 2014.

FOLLOW: PM’s Independence Day address

“India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace,” he said.