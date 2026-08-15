PM Modi calls India ‘stong contenders’ for 2036 Olympics, announces talent hunt

India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics received a fresh boost on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide talent hunt to identify young prospects to bolster the country’s presence across all disciplines.
Addressing the nation during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Modi also said the government’s flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has marked success since its launch in 2014.
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“India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace,” he said.
Modi urged that the government’s push through the proposed talent hunt program is aimed at improving the country’s presence across all Olympic sporting disciplines.
“India’s performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030. There are about 40 disciplines in Olympics, with nearly 350 events. It is sad that we are not able even compete in at least two-thirds of these events because we are not even able to qualify.
“We have decided that in 2036, we should have participation in at least three fourth events. We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country. They will get special training to become world-class athletes,” he added.
India are slated to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, becoming the only city after New Delhi to 2010 to announce the event. Ahmedabad will also be in contention to host the 2036 Olympics.
The official handover occurred at the close of the 2026 Glasgow Games. Marking the centenary edition, the 2030 Games will feature flagship sporting disciplines alongside indigenous Indian sports to bolster the host nation’s medal prospects.