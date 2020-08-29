scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
PM Modi to Sachin Tendulkar, country remembers hockey legend Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary: This year, the National Sports Awards ceremony is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 29, 2020 11:25:19 am
National Sports DayA view of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi *** Local Caption *** A view of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA. New Delhi july 2nd-2010

Wishes continue to pour in from across India on National Sports Day today which is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand who was born on August 29, 1905. It is his 115th birth anniversary today.

The magician with a hockey stick led India to three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, and scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career. On National Sports Day, the President of India honours eminent athletes from various sports with the prestigious Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards, and Dhyan Chand Award. This year, the National Sports Awards ceremony is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wishing the nation on the day, PM Narendra Modi took to twitter and wrote, “Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes.”

