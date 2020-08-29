PM Modi to Sachin Tendulkar, country remembers hockey legend Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

A view of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi *** Local Caption *** A view of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA. New Delhi july 2nd-2010

Wishes continue to pour in from across India on National Sports Day today which is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand who was born on August 29, 1905. It is his 115th birth anniversary today.

The magician with a hockey stick led India to three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, and scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career. On National Sports Day, the President of India honours eminent athletes from various sports with the prestigious Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards, and Dhyan Chand Award. This year, the National Sports Awards ceremony is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wishing the nation on the day, PM Narendra Modi took to twitter and wrote, “Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes.”

#NationalSportsDay is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

Playing sports is not just fun but also keeps us mentally & physically fit. Let’s motivate ourselves and our dear ones to play for sometime everyday & we can help India 🇮🇳 become healthier & fitter.#SportPlayingNation #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/InjF7UQCeA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2020

Heartfelt tributes to one of the most inspiring sportsman the world has ever seen, the legendary Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary. #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/j2l1G1hrgo — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2020

On the occasion of #NationalSportsDay , I pay my tribute to ‘The Wizard’ #MajorDhyanChand Ji on his Birth Anniversary. Let’s salute, celebrate and remember fondly the athletes who have made India proud and inspired millions 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y2ovEMjTn9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 29, 2020

On the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, wishing everyone a Happy National Sports Day. #SB96 #teamswapna #nationalsportsday pic.twitter.com/C88b0is28m — Swapna Barman (@Swapna_Barman96) August 29, 2020

On #NationalSportsDay paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary today, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. #MajorDhyanChand #NationalSportsDay2020 pic.twitter.com/e38ysutdjZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2020

