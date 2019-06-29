Kevin Pietersen urges Kohli and Shastri to ‘stick with Vijay Shankar as Rishabh Pant still needs time’

With pressure mounting on the team management to drop Vijay Shankar and include Rishabh Pant, there are voices who still think Team India should go with Vijay in the match against England on Sunday. With just 58 runs in three innings, Shankar’s batting performance and eventual place in the playing XI have come under the radar despite India’s winning spree in the tournament. So should India replace Shankar with Rishabh Pant?

Amidst this confusion, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has a special urge to Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in this regard. While Shankar’s brilliant batting show in New Zealand series gave selectors a big hope for World Cup team selection, Shikhar Dhawan’s unfortunate injury brought Pant to the squad. Despite being backed by the selectors for the No.4 spot, the management went in with KL Rahul for the first few matches before Dhawan’s injury forced Rahul to take the top spot alongside Rohit Sharma while Shankar came in as the No.4 batsman.

Dear Virat & Ravi – please don’t drop Vijay Shankar.

I think he’s coming into his own and would potentially win you tomorrow’s game.

Pietersen has requested Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to stick with Shankar. He feels that the all-rounder holds the potential to help India beat England. In fact, he feels that Pant needs another three weeks of preparation before he can find a place in the playing XI. “Dear Virat & Ravi – please don’t drop Vijay Shankar. I think he’s coming into his own and would potentially win you tomorrow’s game. Don’t think about Pant. He needs another 3 weeks prep before I think he can get into your World Cup side. Thanks, boys!” tweeted the former England cricketer.

Former Indian captain Krish Srikkanth has also advocated the inclusion of Pant in the lineup saying that the youngster understands the conditions in England. “If I was involved with the team management, I think I would consider putting a guy like Rishabh Pant in at No.4,” Srikkanth wrote in his column for the ICC.“They have brought him over here now, he is ready to go and, most importantly, he has played in England before so understands the conditions.”