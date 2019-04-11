Plea in court to file FIR against ex-DDCA officials in graft case

A plea has been filed before a Delhi court alleging that the current board of directors of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have not taken any steps to get a former president and former general secretary prosecuted — despite multiple fact-finding reports accusing them of misappropriation of funds — because their relatives are currently in the executive body of the state unit.

The plea states that an internal audit report has found former president Sneh Prakash Bansal and former general secretary Anil Khanna guilty of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1.55 crore. A fact-finding committee of the DDCA and a judicial inquiry have also highlighted the alleged wrongdoing of the two former office-bearers, the plea states.

Bansal’s brother Rakesh Bansal is a current vice-president, while Khanna’s wife Renu is a director (women).

Seeking a direction to the police to lodge an FIR against the former office-bearers under various sections of the IPC, including criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the complaint by former association directors Mahesh Kumar Bhati and Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that the “DDCA being a custodian of public funds, hence any unauthorised activity and illegal and unauthorised diversions of its funds is a serious offence”.

The complaint came up for direction before Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra, who will decide on April 12 whether an FIR should be filed.

In the plea, the complainant has stated that he approached the DDCA and various authorities, including Delhi Police, in this regard but none of them initiated any action.

“The management and administration of the affairs of the DDCA is being run by its Board of Directors, which at the relevant time when the crime took place consisted of 27 members, including its former President Sneh Prakash Bansal and former General Secretary Anil Khanna. The President and the General Secretary, were the authorised signatories for signing cheques on behalf of the DDCA,” the complaint said.

It stated that there was “an unprecedented act of siphoning, misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds through forgery of documents, accounts by two office-bearers of the DDCA — Sneh Prakash Bansal and Anil Khanna”.

“Anil Khanna being the long term officer-bearer and secretary, acting in criminal conspiracy through their key conspirators and accomplices, were held guilty in the Internal Audit of the company for having diverted huge funds to companies and entities without any documentary basis or the approval of the Board of Directors of the DDCA and thereafter routing the funds to the accused-run companies – Rattan Industries Ltd and Bon Mart International Ltd in which, accused Sneh Prakash Bansal and DDCA’s current Vice-President Rakesh Bansal are the Directors,” the complaint said.

It further stated: “the accused No. 3 (Rakesh Bansal) who is the brother of the accused No. 1 (Sneh Prakash Bansal) , is the present Vice-President and a Director in the DDCA (company) at present. Similarly, the wife of the accused no. 2 (Anil Khanna) is presently a Director in the DDCA (company). Thus the accused no. 1, 2 and 3 are still having their interest in the DDCA.” the complaint said.

The Forensic (Special) Audit report, conducted under orders of the Delhi High Court passed in Janaury 2017, also unequivocally holds the accused guilty of embezzlement and siphoning of huge funds.

The complaint said that Rakesh Bansal being an “influential” Director in the Current Board of Directors of the DDCA, the DDCA has not initiated any action, police complaint or FIR into the Forensic Audit conducted under the specific directions of the High Court.

“Despite the written complaint disclosing cognizable offence of serious nature, the police failed to lodge an FIR and consequently carried out no investigation into the crime.

“Further, due to internal electoral and political compulsions, the Board of Directors of the company did not pursue the complaint and was a mere eyewash,” the complaint alleged. It said that “accused no. 1 and 2 (Sneh Prakash Bansal, Anil Khanna) being guilty of wrongdoing, concealed their pecuniary and direct interest in accused no. 4 to 11, companies and the sham transactions to the DDCA despite being members of the Boards of Directors, thus showing their criminal intent.”

Earlier, Sneh Prakash Bansal was accused by the association, in a police complaint filed on March 4, 2015, of making unauthorised transfers of about Rs 50 lakh each to three different companies.