Parveen Hooda’s road to Asian Games gold: 22-month ban, cancer battle at home

Parveen Hooda’s Asian Games gold capped a remarkable comeback from a doping ban, as her family battled cancer and financial hardship while she rebuilt her career.

Written by: Nitin Sharma
5 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 03:33 PM IST
HoodaParveen Hooda with her family. (Special arrangement)
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Neelam Hooda remembers the night when her daughter, Parveen Hooda, was handed a 22-month ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for three Whereabouts Failures in 2024, months before the Paris Olympics, for which she had bagged the quota. It was also a period when Neelam’s husband, Lakhpat Hooda, was suffering from stage-three throat cancer, and the conversation at home was about how to get past the hurdles.

On Friday, 26-year-old Parveen won gold in the women’s 65kg final in a 3-2 split decision against Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei. Her mother, Neelam, recalled that conversation and the resilience shown by her daughter in the face of adversity.

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The victory was more than a medal for Parveen. It marked her return to the Asian Games podium and underlined just how far she had come since the ban ended.

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Against the odds

“When Parveen’s Olympic dream was over, she would often be devastated that it was her chance to win a medal at the Olympics. In 2023, my husband had suffered from throat cancer, and when the ban came in 2024, he was still undergoing chemotherapy. I would tell Parveen that if it’s written in her destiny to win an Olympic medal or other medals, nobody can stop her. Some of the family friends would also talk about how cancer takes lives, but then she would be the one to boost our morale. The time at home also meant that she would often recite Hanuman Chalisa, and it helped her to calm her mind during that phase. Her father healed from cancer fully last year, and this gold medal in the Asian Games has rejuvenated Parveen’s career too,” shares mother Neelam Hooda while speaking with The Indian Express.

Father Lakhpat Hooda also shared how the cancer treatment was not a burden for the family, with Parveen managing things. “She is now an Assistant Sub-Inspector in ITBP, and the medical card meant that the treatment cost was almost nil. The 6-7 lakhs, which we had to spend on other medical things too, was spent by Parveen,” shares the father.

It was the then sarpanch and coach Sudhir Hooda who hired some boxing coaches at the Shaheed Baitun Singh Stadium.

“Parveen did not tell me initially about her going to the boxing training. She would go and sit at the stadium to watch the trainees train. I had told her not to go boxing as she would suffer injuries on her face and body and who would marry her if her face was broken. She would later sneak to train boxing and seeing her dedication and talk with the coaches, we understood that sports will make her life,” shares Neelam.

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The youngster became the state sub-junior champion in 2011 before winning the sub-junior national title the same year. Hooda became the 54kg national youth champion, in addition to winning her maiden international medal, a silver at the Youth Nations Cup in Serbia.

“Prior to going to the national camp, we would borrow money from friends and relatives to get her boxing gloves as well as shoes and training needs. We would also sell the milk of the family buffalo to support the finances. I was doing a job as a supervisor at that time but the earnings were not that much,” says father Lakhpat Hooda.

Hooda won the SAF Games title in 2019 before taking bronze at the 2022 Worlds and winning the Asian Championships. She then dropped to 57kg and won bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, earning the Paris Olympics quota.

The resurgence

With the ban ending in May last year, Parveen won gold in 60kg at the BFI Cup before winning the 60kg title at the World Boxing Cup in New Delhi in December last year, with a win over World Championships silver medallist Aneta Elzibeta.

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In Glasgow CWG, Parveen lost 2-3 to Sacha Hickey of England in the 65kg quarter-final.

In Japan, Parveen beat 2025 World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova 5-0 before a 5-0 semifinal win over China’s Li Shu.

Coach Anil Malik, who has been training Parveen at the NCOE, Rohtak, speaks about the move from 57kg to 65kg in the space of three years.

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“We had to work on her straight as well, how to use that strength with the tactical acumen and motor ability required in 60 and then 65kg. The opponents too have more power in 65kg, and it is crucial to land clear punches as well as evade the heavier punches with one’s foot movement. The focus was more on training for more clear punches,” shares Malik.

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Indian women’s foreign head coach Santiago Nieva had also spoken about Parveen’s strength in the 65kg weight division.

“Parveen’s back right hand, as well as the combination of the straight jab coupled with her left hook, works well for her. She is a long-range boxer, and this weight division suits her tactics more,” Nieva had said.

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Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
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Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

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