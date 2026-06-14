Parul Chaudhary breaks the 5000m national record; dips below 15:10

Ace Indian middle distance runner Parul Chaudhary improved the national record in the 5000m event on Saturday. She clocked a time of 15:04.26s at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet in France, improving her own record by a massive 6 seconds, finishing second to Seniya Bereka of Ethiopia (15:03.85s).

While she missed out on the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 14:56.60, it is a good start for the 31-year-old in her first 5,000m meet of the year.

This was only her second competition of the year after she started her season at the Shanghai Diamond League and finished seventh in the 3000m steeplechase in a world-class field. She also secured qualification for the Commonwealth Games in the steeplechase during this event, clocking 9:12.84s to comfortably beat the qualifying standard of 9:27.41s.