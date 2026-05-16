Parul Chaudhary clocks second-fastest time for Indian in 3000m steeplechase at Shanghai Diamond League

Middle-distance runner Parul Chaudhary ran the second-fastest 3000m steeplechase race by an Indian woman to finish seventh in the season-opening Shanghai Diamond League meeting on Saturday. Parul, the national record holder, clocked 9 minutes 12.84 seconds, slightly slower than her personal best of 9:12.46.

The 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was running her first race of the season after the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo and was up against a field which featured Tokyo Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda and reigning World champion Faith Cherotich of Kenya.

Parul started in the middle running pack and maintained a consistent pace throughout the race. She remained in eighth position till 2800m before producing a kick in the final 200m to go past USA’s Lexy Halladay to finish seventh and earned two points in the race for Diamond League Finals qualification.